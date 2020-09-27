Even with fog blanketing the Love Civic Center parking lot, the energy was palpable Saturday as the 36th annual Tour de Paris kicked off. More than 650 cyclists were set to ride anywhere from 14 to 86 miles on the Northeast Texas Trail for fun, competition or a personal challenge.
Organized by the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, the tour is arguably the biggest event of the year, bringing together riders from all over Texas and beyond to enjoy the beautiful scenery of Northeast Texas on two wheels.
Sporting a bright pink jersey and tight cycling shorts, Shane Sirignano fixed his shoes in preparation for the ride. He’s one of the brave ones, ready to conquer the 86-mile ride. Seven years into cycling, it’s become a passion of his, so Sirignano drove from Denton to participate in the tour. Like many others during the era of Covid-19, he’s been hunkering down at home for months, so he said he was ready for something new.
“I've been kind of stuck in Denton, so it's a nice change of pace,” he said.
He said cycling gives him a sense of freedom, as well as the opportunity to explore places he might not otherwise get to see.
“In this situation, you get to experience different scenery and just get to know these little towns,” Sirignano said.
As speakers blasted music to pump up the riders, teams of cyclists in matching jerseys poured out of RVs, stretching from side to side to limber up for the ride. Some looked ready for the Tour de France, with skin tight outfits and streamlined helmets, and others milled around slowly, kids in tow.
Unlike previous years, Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen said organizers took extra precautions this year, including not having a set start time to promote social distancing. But some things haven’t changed, like the huge number of riders, the sportsmanship and buzz of excitement.
“It’s a great day. We have good weather… and we’ve had a great turnout,” Allen said.
One of the more casual riders who showed up was Reed Clark, who leaned up against a car as he waited for his crew to gear up. Clark said he and his girlfriend were tackling the 14-mile ride instead of some of the diehards, and was looking forward to simply having a good time.
“Afterwards we’re gonna be tired,” he said, laughing.
Clark said he prepared for the tour by going on social rides put on by the local bike shop Cycleworks every week on the Trail, so he was ready to rumble. But the real motivator for the ride was what was to come after.
“Me and my girlfriend, and possibly her friend, are going to Garland for Fair on the Square,” Clark said. “It's a bunch of fair food. So we're gonna eat and undo all the healthy work that we did today.”
Whichever distance the riders chose, they all crossed the finish line back at the Civic Center to celebrate the accomplishment and flock to local restaurants and businesses afterward. The only thing to do after that: look forward to next year.
Log In
