The Northeast Texas Marketing Alliance will be hosting a “drive up and drop” stuffing drive to benefit the Downtown Food Pantry on Nov. 17.
From 1-3 p.m., in the Nautilus Parking Lot on the corner of Collegiate and Lamar avenues, Tom the Turkey and some friends will be set up to take stuffing donations for the food pantry. The Downtown Food Pantry is in the middle of its stuffing drive for the holiday season, and this is to help the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.