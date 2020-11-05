Downtown Food Pantry 1.jpg
Eddie McDade finished bagging pears for the Downtown Food Pantry on Wednesday, so those in need can ‘shop’ for groceries today. 

 Kim Cox/The Paris News

The Northeast Texas Marketing Alliance will be hosting a “drive up and drop” stuffing drive to benefit the Downtown Food Pantry on Nov. 17.

From 1-3 p.m., in the Nautilus Parking Lot on the corner of Collegiate and Lamar avenues, Tom the Turkey and some friends will be set up to take stuffing donations for the food pantry. The Downtown Food Pantry is in the middle of its stuffing drive for the holiday season, and this is to help the organization.

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

