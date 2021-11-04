First Christian Church Breakfast

The men of First Christian Church stand to welcome first responders, like the Lamar County Sheriff's Office employees pictured, in July 2019 to their monthly appreciation breakfast.

 Submitted Photo

First responders will have a chance to fill up on a traditional breakfast and have a chance to win a $50 door prize at the First Christian Church monthly First Responders Breakfast from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

“Our menu will include bacon, sausage, hash browns, eggs, biscuits and gravy,” church board chairman Ronnie Nutt said. “All will guess the number of toothpicks in a Mason jar for a $50 door prize, and gifts will be given to all first responders.”

Buffet service begins promptly at 8:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 780 20th St. NE.

