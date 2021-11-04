First responders will have a chance to fill up on a traditional breakfast and have a chance to win a $50 door prize at the First Christian Church monthly First Responders Breakfast from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
“Our menu will include bacon, sausage, hash browns, eggs, biscuits and gravy,” church board chairman Ronnie Nutt said. “All will guess the number of toothpicks in a Mason jar for a $50 door prize, and gifts will be given to all first responders.”
Buffet service begins promptly at 8:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 780 20th St. NE.
