Judging from the crowd Friday night in the Community Exhibit Center at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, there are a lot of people in the area that love fried catfish.
That was just fine with Bryan Mackey because all those catfish meal purchases were going to benefit the Paris Area Homeschoolers Athletic Association.
“We as an organization don’t have a revenue base,” said Mackey who is the athletic director of the group. “Everything we do is through fundraising.”
The organization sponsors athletic events for students who are homeschooled.
“We currently have two sports. We offer basketball and volleyball. We are looking to add baseball and track as well as football,” he said.
“This is not our only fundraiser, but it is the biggest,” he said. “This fundraiser is an absolute necessity for our organization.”
The homeschool association teams now play their home games in the old Roxton school gyms which are now run by the City of Roxton.
“These funds help us maintain the facilities such as the two gyms and concession area,” he said.
“We exist to provide opportunities for high school kids to participate in competitive sports,” he said. “We play other associations, public and private schools.”
The PAHAA has been around since 2007.
“Our organization started with just enough kids to form a varsity basketball team, about six kids,” he said. “Since then the organization has grown every year. There are a little over 70 families in the organization now.
“We are a completely volunteer member organization,” Mackey said. “That says something about our families because of the commitment and sacrifices they make.”
Two of the sports competitors who were helping serve the food at the fundraiser said the chance to play sports has helped them grow,
“I have learned a lot about sportsmanship and patience,” said Kelsey Sullivan, 15, who plays volleyball for the association.
She said she has also learned to appreciate hard work.
“You learn a lot about sportsmanship and leadership,” said Asher Thomas, 16, who is a point guard on the basketball team.
“It’s a good environment. There’s a lot of good people,” Thomas said. “It builds camaraderie.”
The Friday night fundraiser was the fourth one for the group, Mackey said.
“The first year we raised just over $4,000,” he said. “Last year we made over $9,000.”
This year’s fundraiser total was $11,948,” Mackey said.
In addition to the meals, there were plenty of items that people bid on during the silent auction and a live auction.
There was also a donation jar at the sign-in desk for those feeling extra generous, he said.
