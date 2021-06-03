BONHAM — For the first time in six or more weeks, a Fannin County resident has died due to Covid-19.
Fannin County Judge Randy Moore reported the death to the Commissioners’ Court on Tuesday, saying the county’s death toll from the virus as of Monday was 109.
Moore also reported the county’s total case count, per the Texas Department of State Health Services. That includes 2,611 confirmed cases and 876 probable, with probable cases being determined by positive hits on a rapid Covid-19 test, Moore said. The total for the county on Monday was 3,487 with just three active cases. Two of those cases were in the prison, Moore said. The county’s Trauma Service Area hospitalization rate has continued to fall, down to 2.21% on Monday, Moore said.
“So, our hospitalization rate is dropping, and that is very, very good,” the judge said, adding there are a myriad of vaccine providers in the county, including Walmart and Brookshires.
Moore also suggested that groups of five or more people who might otherwise not be able to get the vaccine call the state mobile vaccine group at 844-908-3927 and select option 3 to schedule a visit. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The judge said he’s seen a continued decline in demand for the vaccine, but warned residents that they may need it to travel out of the state or the country.
Commissioners once again opted to extend the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and its response and continuity of operations plan for another week.
In other business, commissioners approved a $10,301.50 bid to remove a pipe, install drywall, construct an ingress and egress and install Americans with Disabilities Act compliant doors for the District Court. The work is some of the final pieces to security updates that have been made, and it is required due to the narrowness of that particular hallway. The bid was submitted by Kevin Peterson LLC in Bonham. Funds for the work will come from the courthouse security fund.
Also requested Tuesday was $5321.80 for the construction of an awning for District Court. Currently, there is room for just one person to enter and go through security, so juries or any other group of more than one person are left standing outside, potentially in the rain. The 8-by-8-by-36-foot awning would also provide some shade during hot days.
Both funding requests were unanimously approved.
