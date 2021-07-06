Turner Industries Group confirmed earlier today a layoff at its Paris fabrication plant may be forthcoming soon.
The company has filed the required paperwork outlining the possibility of a large scale reduction of its workforce, according to information from Turner headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The announcement reflects reduced customer orders associated with continuing uncertainties in the industry.
“Business conditions have not significantly improved, and reduced customer orders have resulted in the need to slow operations, allowing us to stay aligned with a market that has not yet recovered,” Turner Executive Vice President of Pipe Fabrication Warren Landry said. “Turner continues to believe in the future of pipe fabrication and the critical role that our Paris, Texas, facility will play when the market returns.”
In June 2000, the company announced a large-scale lay off of about 500 workers due to the market effects of the coronavirus, which resulted in the reduction of customer capital spending. However, the company was able to return roughly 320 of those workers in July 2020 when the company received an order from a new client. The company was forced to lay off roughly 170 workers in December 2020 and January 2021 when the contract ended, but has maintained a workforce of about 250.
The company gave no indication about how many of its current workforce would be affected with the possible lay-off or when the lay-off might take place.
After the company announced the planned layoff in June 2020, Paris Economic Development Corp. in May 2020 awarded the pipe fabrication company $400,000 as a job retention incentive if the plant maintained a minimum 50 employees through the end of the year. The company more than fulfilled that obligation.
