All contracts were approved by the Chisum ISD board at Monday night’s meeting. The board reviewed teacher, librarian and school nurse contracts during an executive session, and approved all contracts afterwards. The board also discussed the upcoming graduation ceremony for the class of 2021.
“This year, we will have both ceremonies outside at the football stadium,” Superintendent Tommy Chalaire told the board. “Other than being a month late last year, it went over really well.”
He said they would have contingency plans in place should there be an issue with the coronavirus or the rain.
The board also applauded the UIL academic team for earning the title of district champions March 26. They received 581 points total, he said.
“That’s a lot of points for an academic meet,” Chalaire said, adding he was proud of the team and the academic teams coming up through the middle and elementary schools.
At a previous meeting, the board agreed on a few fund balance projects, including new fencing around the baseball and softball fields, a concession stand and working on the bathrooms at the fields.
“I’ve met with Corey Wood and an architect and engineer to look at the baseball and softball fields, the fencing, the concession stand and the bathroom, and I’ve even got prices,” Chalaire said. “We’re also going to get prices on a few other things and just bring them to the table, and then we can go from there.”
