A city planner from Parks Rapids, Minnesota, who began his career in 1984 in Sulphur Springs, is now the director of Planning and Community Development for Paris.
City Manager Grayson Path introduced Andrew Mack to Paris City Council at Monday night’s meeting, where he gained unanimous approval with an official start date April 1 and a starting salary of $73,513. Formerly a combined position with the City Engineer, the separate position gained council approval in October 2020.
“I am very impressed,” Path said of Mack, who has 36 years of experience in zoning, planning, code enforcement, building inspection, building code, fire codes and more.
Path noted Mack has spent almost 10 years chairing statewide planning committees in Minnesota with a purpose to track, analyze and educate both members of the American Institute of Certified Planners and the Minnesota Legislature on city planning.
“It’s a pleasure to be back down here in Texas again,” Mack said. “I definitely developed an endearing appreciation for the folks down here. We started our family in Texas, and moved back to Minnesota where both my wife and I were born and raised. I am looking forward to serving you here.
“I am looking forward to working with your staff and to further implementing the council’s policies with regard to those priorities that have been identified and discussed with your city manager.”
After coming to Texas from his home state to earn a master’s degree in city planning from the University of Texas-Arlington, Mack began his professional career in 1984 in Sulphur Springs where he worked four years before returning to Minnesota.
“I am happy to say some of my work is being used there today,” Mack said during a brief interview after the meeting.
Along with Path, an interview team of City Attorney Stephanie Harris, Public Works Director Michael Smith and Human Resources Director Sandy Collard interviewed five applicants for the position.
