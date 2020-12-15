Paris City Council gave approval Monday for a planned raised median on Lamar Avenue and several crossover closings on NE Loop 286, approved an audit of a $24 million utility project and evaluated the city manager during almost a four-hour meeting, its last for the year.
In addition to the city manager evaluation behind closed doors, the council met privately with investor David Alarid about a possible downtown economic development agreement and with the city attorney about a ruling on a public information request.
Texas Department of Transportation Paris area engineer Daniel Taylor expressed optimism that a competitive safety grant application his department submitted for state approval would be granted as he presented details about the proposed Lamar Avenue and Loop 286 changes.
“We want to be in lockstep with the city,” Taylor said, explaining without city consent he would withdraw the application. “We believe we can get funding, but we don’t want to do anything the city does not want us to do.”
Plans call for a raised median on Lamar Avenue from 33rd to 42nd streets where roughly 76 accidents have occurred within the past three years. Traffic count in the proposed area is 22,000 vehicles, a count expected to double in the next year or so, Taylor said. Several U-turn options would be provided to take the place of turn lanes.
In anticipation of concerns some business owners might have of the proposed medium, Taylor said a survey of how raised mediums in other similar traffic areas around the state affect business actually reveal an increase in activity.
Crossover closings on NE Loop 286 include those at Home Depot/Jack in the Box, 29th St., Spur 139 and Clement Road. Traffic would instead use crossovers at Pine Mill Road, Collegiate Avenue, FM 195 and Stillhouse Road.
Because of the high number of accidents at each of the crossovers, Taylor said closings would provide immediate relief in areas experiencing traffic of more than 27,000 vehicles a day. Long-term plans call for a revamp of overpasses in some areas and access roads along the loop from Lamar Avenue to North Main Street.
In other action, councilors gave approval to pay Alfred Benesch & Co. of Chicago up to $101,630 to perform a scope of service audit of a $24 million contract with Oscar Renda Construction, which has come under fire in recent months. The council named Mayor Steve Clifford and Councilors Clayton Pilgrim and Reginald Hughes to represent the council in audit discussions.
City Manager Grayson Path explained Alfred Benesch representatives will meet with the council subcommittee to determine and prioritize five primary areas of concern in addition to an audit of common issues normal to similar projects. After the first two prioritized areas are audited, along with common issues, the council can determine whether to continue with the audit.
After almost three hours behind closed doors, the mayor briefly summarized the executive session.
“We gave our routine six-month evaluation of the city manager; we discussed with Mr. Alarid regarding the First National Bank Building and other properties and gave directions to staff to pursue negotiations for an economic development agreement with him; and we had a discussion about a public information request,” Clifford said.
Clifford then entered a motion “in the interest of complete governmental transparency that the City Council authorize and direct the release of all emails responsive to a public information act request made by William Heuberger on Aug. 26 and modified by him on Sept. 3.”
After a second by Pilgrim, the motion failed on a 3-3 vote with Councilor Gary Savage absent. Councilor Linda Su Knox joined on the vote to release the emails, with Councilors Paula Portugal, Renae Stone and Reginald
Hughes opposed.
The city is relying on the state’s open record laws, which state public records include “any electronic communication created, transmitted, received, or maintained on any device if the communication is in connection with the transaction of official business.”
Shortly after the meeting, Heuberger posted the following on social media: “Just in case you are interested (in) the information some want to keep secret from you, (it) is not related to city business but was created on city time, on a city computer by a city employee and sent to another city employee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.