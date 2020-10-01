If you like to dance, enjoy good burgers, drinks and music, the Red River Valley Veteran’s Memorial fundraiser at Drakes Party Barn near Powderly is the place to be Saturday night.
Food service begins at 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m. and tickets at $55 are available at outhousetickets.com and $65 at the gate.
“This will be our sixth consecutive year, and we think we get a little bit bigger and better each year,” event organizer Johnny Williams said, as he explained that this year’s fundraiser features top-notched western swing with the revived Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys headlining the show.
The duo of Kristyn Harris & Haley Sandoz opens the show with long-time fiddler Jody Nix featured as well.
“If they like to dance, this is the place to be,” Williams said. “We’ve got two dance floors, one 20 foot by 20 foot and the other 24 foot by 24 foot, plus lots of room inside the barn to dance.”
Harris is noted for her shimmering vocals, her solid swing rhythm guitar and her award winning yodel, Williams said. At 25 years, she is the youngest person in history to be awarded the International Western Music Association Entertainer of the Year, which she has received four years in a row. Sandoz is known for her fiddling and jazzy vocals and has been recognized by the 2019 Cowtown Society of Western Artists as its Rising Star of the Year.
“Jody Nix has been playing fiddle for 60 years, and played for Bob Wills when he was 5 or 6 years old,” Williams said. “He is by far the most popular western swing artist in West Texas.”
The reincarnated Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys is under the direction of Jason Roberts, the front man for Asleep at the Wheel for 21 years.
“The Bob Wills Foundation picked 10 musicians out of 100 auditions to form The Texas Playboys,” Williams said. “They are some of the best musicians Texas an Oklahoma have to offer.”
Hamburgers at the fundraiser are by Hole in the Wall, and Buffalo Joe’s will have a cash bar with beer and wine. Drake’s Party Barn is located between Paris and Powderly at 6090 Highway 271 North.
