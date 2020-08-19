CLARKSVILLE — Replacing a police vehicle, spending federal CARES Act money and a tax rebate came to the forefront of Clarksville City Council discussion Tuesday.
Police Chief Mark Gable and Assistant Fire Chief Wesley Sargent shared their ideas about where CARES Act funding could be used. Gable said there is a need for a new vehicle in the police fleet as one of theirs has consistently been overheating and is not fit for continued usage. Sargent discussed using the funds to purchase a trailer that could be used for Covid-19 testing and potential future needs like setting up a mobile care site following a natural disaster.
The city has received $34,000 in CARES funding, and Sargent estimated the trailer would cost $88,000. The council took no action on the discussion.
In other financial business, City Manager Julie Arrington informed the council that the Internal Revenue Service informed the city that it has $60,000 due in back taxes, but the city has overpaid in the past and will be receiving a $55,000 rebate.
The council also approved $1,100 in additional funds to repair a failing sewer line on Delaware Street and agreed to allocate $200 more than originally budgeted to cover the $5,700 installation of a water valve at Short and Church streets.
Councilors discussed entering into a contract with Bureau Veritas, a company that specializes in building, health and fire inspections. Bureau Veritas business development manager Lawrence Crow explained that his company could step in to perform inspections for the city should it need assistance, particularly for larger projects like apartment complexes or big businesses, but that if the city didn’t need Bureau Veritas’s services, it wouldn’t have to pay a fee for entering into the contract. After a long discussion about concerns as to whether the city could be liable for buildings that fail safety standards after inspections, the council voted to approve the contract for 1 year, with two dissenting votes.
During public comment, resident Harold Massey announced that his organization, Clarksville Youth Connection, had recently registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Massey said the group is looking into purchasing a lot behind the Ace Hardware store on Main Street so the organization, which provides educational programs for kids from pre-K through sixth grade, would have a larger permanent home.
After meeting in executive session, the council approved the resignation of City Secretary Melissa Gibson and announced that Code Enforcement Officer Damien Carrasco would be appointed as acting secretary, while continuing his current duties. Carrasco will receive extra compensation for taking on a second role in local government.
Although a portion of the meeting after the executive session had been allocated to discuss the upcoming 2020-21 fiscal year budget, the council voted to table the discussion and revisit it in two weeks.
