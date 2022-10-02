Paris Emergency Medical Services Staff will help raise breast cancer awareness this month with pink shirts and gloves through the end of the month, which has been designated as national Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“We’ve (Paris EMS) made efforts to promote breast cancer awareness for several years now, wearing shirts that have pink lettering and breast cancer awareness logos on them,” said PEMS Chief Russell Thrasher. “This is the first year we have gone with the pink shirts. This is also the first year we have gone with the pink gloves.”
Thrasher said all PEMS personnel will have the shirts and gloves and will wear the colorful apparel through out the month. The pink gloves serve as personal protective equipment for the staff as they go about their duties serving the emergency medicine needs of the people of Paris.
“We will wear the pink gloves as long as our supply last,” Thrasher said. “We will also be wearing breast cancer awareness pins that sport the pink ribbon and read ‘Be Bold. Be Fearless. Be Brave.’” The shirts, which bear the PEMS logo on the front and the breast cancer awareness ribbon and graphics on the back, come in long and short sleeve versions.
“We also offered the shirt to the public for purchase earlier this month and have had a good response,” said Thrasher. “Working with Screen Graphics, the local T-shirt design business that printed up the shirts, we can now extend the order period for these shirts until Friday. All our personnel have their shirts and are wearing them already, but we encourage everyone in Paris to be a part of our effort to raise awareness and also remember those who we have lost from this awful disease.”
To order this year’s Paris EMS Breast Cancer Awareness shirts, use your phone to take an image of the QR code with this article or visit https://paristexas.gov/pinkemsshirts by Friday.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.