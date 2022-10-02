Paris Emergency Medical Services Staff will help raise breast cancer awareness this month with pink shirts and gloves through the end of the month, which has been designated as national Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We’ve (Paris EMS) made efforts to promote breast cancer awareness for several years now, wearing shirts that have pink lettering and breast cancer awareness logos on them,” said PEMS Chief Russell Thrasher. “This is the first year we have gone with the pink shirts. This is also the first year we have gone with the pink gloves.”

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

