Fire and rescue

Aug. 6 to Aug. 7

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

Aug. 6

5:39 to 6:08 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.

Trash Fire

Aug. 6

8:34 to 8:49 p.m., 5100 Bonham St.

Vehicle Fire

Aug. 6

9:35 to 9:53 p.m., 548 1st St. NE.

First Responder-Paris

Aug. 6

10:22 to 10:41 a.m., 3930 Jasmine St

7:13 to 7:26 p.m., 6th Street NE/E. Price Street.

7:22 to 7:42 p.m., 710 41st St. SW.

8:20 to 8:33 p.m., 1215 Cope Drive.

Aug. 7

4:41 to 4:56 a.m., 3740 Pine Mill Road.

