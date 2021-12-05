BONHAM - The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will discuss with the Bonham Chamber of Commerce a donation of capital credits earlier this year when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 852 3124 6805.
Discussion about the replacement of Fannin County Courthouse markers also is on the agenda, as are reports from Fannin County Indigent Healthcare, Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 and the county auditor.
Commissioners also are to consider accepting a Bois d’Arc Lake Zoning Commission recommendation to approve a property for non-conforming use; action to set a public hearing for 8:50 a.m. Jan. 11 for comments about changes to the Lake Zoning Regulations for Bois d’Arc Lake; and action to vote for the county’s candidates in the Fannin Central Appraisal District’s Board of Directors election.
