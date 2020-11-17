Bellringers have already started pealing out the news.
The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign has begun, and it is recruiting for all shifts.
Robin Crate said he helps with the program every year.
“I’ve been doing it for like 20 years, on and off,” he said, while holding the bell outside of Hobby Lobby in Paris. “I’m one of the regulars. I just like to help out with the little kids, seeing them smile. It’s kind of what Christmas is all about.”
The Angel Tree Program, along with The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, is one of the nonprofit’s best-known Christmas programs. Many families around Lamar County will receive a helping hand this holiday season because of the programs.
“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children, seniors and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year. With all that 2020 has brought, more families than ever are in need of a little extra support and assistance,” said Major Frankco Higdon of The Salvation Army of Paris. “Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in a small way will deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”
The Salvation Army Angel Trees are located at Walmart and other businesses during the holidays. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who — without this program — may not receive a gift at Christmas.
“We are grateful for the generous support of our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army to provide a joyous Christmas to those in need,” Higdon said.
Angels will be available for adoption throughout the months of November and December at Walmart or call The Salvation Army of Paris 903-784-7548. Last year, 250 angels were available for adoption in Paris, and this year Higdon expects to have more than 400 children and seniors enrolled in the program because of the pandemic. Gift distribution will take place at The Salvation Army on Dec. 18.
“A brand new way to support The Salvation Army Angel Tree this year is through Walmart Registry for Good,” Higdon said. “Walmart has partnered with The Salvation Army to make it possible for donors to purchase needed items online that will be delivered directly to The Salvation Army. You can search for The Salvation Army Paris at www.walmartangeltree.com and order items today that will benefit local families.”
Volunteers are needed throughout November and December to help manage Angel Tree locations and work to sort and distribute items received.
For information about adopting an Angel, or current volunteer opportunities please call The Salvation Army at 903-784-7548 or visit 350 W. Kaufman St., Paris. Check out other ways to give or get involved at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Paris/. Sign up for the Red Kettle Campaign is also available at registertoring.com. The money raised not only helps families during the holidays, but it also helps fund The Salvation Army throughout the year.
The Salvation Army has also added a way to donate digitally, making it even easier to social distance but still help the community. The program allows participants to donate through Apple Pay and Google Pay, available on smartphones. For information, visit salvationarmyusa.org.
