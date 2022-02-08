The three candidates in the upcoming Republican primary for the District 4 Congressional seat spoke at a Lamar County Republican Party forum Saturday that included pitches from several other district and statewide candidates.
Incumbent Rep. Pat Fallon and challengers John Harper and Dan Thomas, along with other candidates on the March 1 primary ballot, spoke to an audience of roughly 50 people about the importance of studying the issues and of grassroots involvement.
“Don’t believe a word I say; don’t believe a word my opponents say, but look at what we have done,” Fallon said as he talked about the importance of reining in the national debt, securing the border, doing away with vaccine mandates and election security.
Thomas advocated a change in Washington.
“The group of people that we’ve left in charge of this country have let us down in so many ways,” Thomas said. “It’s evident at the grocery store, at the fuel station and anywhere you look. This country is coming apart at the seams.”
Harper expounded on his experience in the U.S. Air Force during the Cold War and Vietnam eras, as well as his involvement with higher education as a past executive, including a stint with Texas A&M-Commerce.
“This is not the time for someone who doesn’t understand what’s really going on in the world,” Harper said, as he talked about situations in Cuba, China and Russia. “These international affairs are dangers right now, and it’s serious.”
Harper also advocated a constitutional convention of states.
“We need to pass a constitutional amendment to stop the growth of the federal government, rein in federal spending and provide for congressional term limits,” Harper said.
Attendees heard via video from Sarah Stogner, candidate for Texas Railroad Commission and then in person from Clint Morgan, for Place 5 on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, followed by Marshall Wood, of Texarkana, who seeks an appointment on the Republican ballot for Place 3 on the 19-county 6th Court of Appeals in Texarkana vacated by the recent retirement of Justice Ralph Burgess.
“I’m running for the Court of Criminal Appeals because I think we need more law and order in the state,” Morgan said. “We need the court to be more productive, and we need people who will not create new rights for criminal defendants.”
As took place in Congressional District 4 in 2020 with the precinct-chair nomination of Fallon to replace John Ratcliffe on the Republican ticket, the district’s precinct chairs will make a nomination for the Texarkana Court of Criminal Appeals judgeship to face a Democratic candidate in the November general election.
“I believe the Constitution should be interpreted as written,” Wood said. “It is not to be bent, melded or moulded because of the changing social ideas of the time. I believe statutes should be applied as written, and it is not my job to try to change statute because of my personal opinions.”
Ben Armenta, of Houston, who seeks the nomination for Texas Land Commissioner, talked about how he plans to bring awareness, efficiency and accountability to the agency that generates $1 billion a year for public schools from the 13 million acres of land the agency manages.
“Lo and behold, a third of those state lands are not being leased out right now,” Armenta said. “We have an opportunity to do something to increase revenue, and bring down our property taxes. This is a broken agency.”
Trayce Bradford, of Grapevine, candidate for lieutenant governor, grassroots activist with the Texas Eagle Forum since 2011 and homeschool mother of seven children, talked about the early work she did in raising awareness of the problems with the state’s electricity grid, with election integrity, family rights and sanctity of life.
“I am seeking office because I love my state, and I really do care about where we are going as a country,” Bradford said.
