Lamar County Commissioners are to receive the county judge’s preliminary budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year and begin budget discussions when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Commissioners also are to discuss what to do with items inside the former Shell station on property the county purchased on N. Main Street to include a couple of non-working drink coolers, an electric fryer, hot chocolate machine, small electric griddle, non-working ATM machine and a drop type safe with door removed and absent a combination.
The court is expected to accept bids for the purchase of 10 Ford Explorers with utility police packages and, five Ford F-150 responder police package units, all for the sheriff’s office, and a Ford F-150 responder police package unit for the Precinct 1 constable. Bids for a 15-foot batwing shredder also are to be accepted.
Other agenda items include the execution of a contract for door mats and mops, a telephone maintenance agreement and a space license agreement with American Red Cross. The court is to receive documentation for training from the county judge, a bond for Justice of the Peace Anson Amis.
The court will revisit repairs needed for county property, American Rescue Plan Act funding and is expected to take action to accept proposals for upgrading mechanical systems for cell doors at the jail.
As required by law, the court will receive money from new sources and budget those funds to include $4,618 from a workers compensation fund, $750 for travel expense reimbursement, $224 from jury donations to Veterans Services, $4,022.81 for vehicle damage and $349,459.75 for flood damage.
Commissioners are to meet in executive session to discuss economic development negotiations.
