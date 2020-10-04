DETROIT — Just off of Highway 82 east of downtown Detroit lies a fall oasis: Lee’s Christmas Tree Farm. Ringing in the fall season with pumpkins, hayrides, pumpkin bowling and the opportunity to pick your own pumpkin or gourd, a trip to the farm transports families and guests to a world with visions of red and yellow leaves, apple cider and Halloween costumes.
Owner Melanie Lee said the farm has been open for four seasons, and, hence the name, also grows Christmas trees. They expanded to pumpkins and recently added flowers, keeping the work — and fun — going all year long.
“We're always a season ahead,” Lee said. “So we're planting flowers now for the spring. Our pumpkins were planted way back in the summer, our Christmas trees we plant in January. So you're always planning something, planning, planting — both.”
Lee said the idea for the farm came not just from a family love of working in the outdoors, but because of a passion she and her husband share: Christmas. There’s something about a home grown tree that makes the holiday season brighter.
“We started it because my husband's family has always been growers,” she said. “They used to do watermelons, they’ve done produce, they’ve done all sorts of things. And also, we really, really love Christmas. As cheesy as that sounds, we really do. And we love having a real Christmas tree. But when we started, there was no one else in the area doing it, and if you wanted a real Christmas tree, you had to go to Home Depot or Walmart, and there's just not much nostalgia there.”
But getting to that nostalgia isn’t easy work. The farm requires constant attention, and it’s not the kind of work you can do at a desk.
“It's year round work. Whether it's weeding or picking or planting, there's always something to do no matter the weather,” Lee said. “But it's worth it because you get to be outside and enjoy what nature has and what God has intended.”
As Halloween and Christmas draw near, Lee said she’s looking forward to brightening the days of all of her guests. Coming out to the pumpkin patch and experiencing the bucolic farm life is something everyone could use a bit of.
“My sister tells me this every time we have an opening, the next day she tells me this is the happiest place,” Lee said. “There's something about coming to a place, that’s especially for the holidays and special occasions, that makes people feel like they can just forget about the world and come out here and just enjoy it for the moment. And seeing that on people's faces — I mean, people just light up and that's pretty special.”
