Dozens of parents and kids gathered outside the Love Civic Center on Saturday, eagerly awaiting the release of 5,000 plastic turtles ready to race. The 17th annual Johnny Stalling Memorial Turtle Float was a success, raising around $50,000 for the Paris Boys and Girls Club.
Each turtle was sold for $10 with the incentive of a $3,000 grand prize for the first to make it down the stream. Named in honor of the late son of local sports legend Gene Stalling, the Turtle Float is the second biggest annual fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club, allowing them to provide kids with a safe space to grow, learn and play.
Vice president of the Boys and Girls Club board Montgomery Moore said the event was a success, and that the funds raised will go directly back to the community by supporting local kids who rely on the Boys and Girls Club for their services like sports, meals and academic help.
“There’s a lot of good things going on (at the club) and it just continues to get better,” Moore said. “And I think the community support follows what we do over there because you can see from the support that we get, it’s just following the good things that we’re doing. (The Turtle Float is about) helping kids and we’re all glad to be part of it.”
Stalling said the idea for the quirky fundraiser was based off of an event he used to be a part of when he was coaching the Phoenix Cardinals. Donors would purchase a rubber duck for $100 and the grand prize would be a new Mercedes. Stalling said he had liked the idea of the fundraiser but wanted to create one that was more accessible to the community, and still supported a good cause.
“When I came to Paris I was looking to start a fundraiser and instead of charging $100, I said ‘Why don’t we charge $10?’” Stalling said.
When he was young, Stalling worked at a Boys and Girls Club and said the support and community he found there helped shape him. Now he’s a board member for the Paris branch.
“The children who go to the Boys and Girls Club, they will say that it has made a real difference in their lives,” Stalling said. “There’s places for them to study, (the club) teaches them sportsmanship, teaches them to get along with their fellow man. So it’s more than just a place to hang out… it’s a place where they can go and
feel comfortable.”
Kids cheered a whooped as the turtles careened down the creek toward a stack of sandbags where volunteers were waiting to scoop up the winning turtles. First place, and the grand prize, went to Shane Phifer. Drew Miller snagged second place and Clifton Fendly came in third. The crowd applauded as Moore announced the winners and thanked the community for coming out and donating money to a worthy cause.
“Thank you everybody for coming out to the Turtle Float,” Moore said, and cheers followed. “We appreciate everyone who attended, who bought turtles, and those who sponsored. This made it a successful event that benefits the local youth in our community.”
Like many organizations and nonprofits, the economic downturn due to the coronavirus has hit the Boys and Girls Club hard. For employee Kimi Battle, the Turtle Float couldn’t come at a better time.
“Everybody needs extra support right now given everything that’s going on,” Battle said.
“So this is just a blessing.”
Montgomery said if community members who didn’t participate in the Turtle Float want to donate to the Boys and Girls Club, they can do so over Facebook or in person, or they can volunteer to help make a difference in the lives of local youth.
