The Paris ISD board of trustees is to conduct a public hearing on the 2022 tax rate when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville, St.
In other business, trustees are expected to discuss a early childhood center trip to the pumpkin festival in Hugo, Okla., review financial statements, and convene into executive session to discuss personnel matters.
