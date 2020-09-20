Kwik Chek, a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores, has raised $2,631 to date for Texas CASA and several local CASA programs through the Round Up for CASA program, which raises funds at the register from guests who round their purchase up to the nearest dollar.
Kwik Chek has benefitted Texas CASA programs in communities in which it does business for 12 years, donating more than $622,000 to the organization since 2008. Texas CASA works to improve the child protection system through legislation and other positive public policy changes while speaking up for children in the system and pairing volunteer advocates with every child in state care due to abuse and neglect.
In addition to the Round Up for CASA program, Kwik Chek is also combating the national coin shortage dilemma by exchanging dollar bills for rolls of coins at the register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.