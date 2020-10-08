The Paris Public Library has been unusually quiet since March. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, normal scheduled activities were shut down due to safety concerns as Lamar County, and the world, figured out how to live life during a pandemic. But a few giggles came back Wednesday when children’s librarian Tracy Clark welcomed back a small and socially distanced group of youngsters for the first Pre-K Story Time in months.
“In March, I canceled everything because of the pandemic,” Clark said. “So I’m very excited to be doing a small group again. I’ve really missed teaching and doing the songs and the music and just being silly with the kids and having them learn at the same time. I’ve missed that a lot.”
As Clark walked children and parents into the library’s gallery, each kid plopped down on a laminated decal on the floor, spaced apart for safety, but close enough that they’d be able to see the picture books and stuffed animals Clark was ready to show off.
Opening up with a group song of “The Itsy Bitsy Spider,” Clark read books to the gaggle of eager young readers, giving them time in between to bounce around the room singing “Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed.”
Clark’s program consisted of three books, each of which was received with questions, predictions and giggles from the young group. To maintain social distancing, Clark limited attendance to 10 children, but spirits were still high amongst kids and parents, even though the gathering didn’t look like it used to, pre-pandemic.
“Everything worked out well, with the spacing, the social distancing, and people keeping in their own bubble — which is very different from my normal storytimes,” she said. “Usually we’re all just kind of piled on top of each other, sitting in a big heap in front of me, and able to hold hands and all that, we can’t do it. But it is what it is. It’s the time that we’re in but we’re making the best of it. And they were excited to be here, and I was so happy to have them here. So it’s great.”
Parent Kaylie Holt, who brought her daughter Gibson and son Lincoln, said both she and the kids were looking forward to getting back to the library for storytime. Gibson and Lincoln not only get some educational stimulation, but it’s a chance for them to interact with other kids, and just be themselves.
“The prettier weather’s been nice but there’s only so much we can do at home just us,” Holt said. “They need that socialization with other friends their age. That’s been kind of tough, but they’re troopers.”
She said the two had been frequent fliers at storytime before the pandemic began, and they’d missed seeing Clark each week for her lively readings.
“They miss Ms. Tracy. They ask about her,” Holt said. “She was posting storytime on Facebook, and her little books and reading, so that was helpful when we were shut down. But they miss seeing their friends and storytime and doing the dances and stuff together. And every once in a while, they’ll sing a song that Ms. Tracy taught them in the car and then that will make them think ‘Oh, Miss Tracy taught us that. Can we go to the library and see her?’ So we’ve been coming like once a week and getting books. But it was really nice to be back with all of our friends today.”
Clark said it’s been a challenge for young ones, like Gibson and Lincoln, to understand the changes that have been made at the library and why they’re in place. A pandemic is hard enough to get a grip on as an adult. She misses being able to give out hugs and play games with the children like she normally would.
“Most of the kids that have come in here, they’ll run in here wanting to hug me and asking ‘Where are the animals? Where are the puzzles?’” Clark said. “So it’s very confusing for the little ones who are not understanding why things look different and why things feel different.”
Missing stuffed animals and puzzles aside, Clark said she’s glad to be back doing what she loves and helping young Parisians embark on reading adventures together.
“It’s been really hard for everyone, just because things are different and we can’t have that bonding and that community time,” she said. “So I’m glad to be doing this storytime again.”
To reserve a spot at next week’s Pre-K Story Time, for children ages 3 to 5, call 903-785-8531.
