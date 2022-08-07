A first in remembered Parisian history, the Strempkes have come to town, bringing their unique pastoring skills to the forefront at two different churches in town: First United Methodist and Calvary United Methodist Church.
Though they’ll occasionally swap pulpits, they keep their work separate, each pastoring their own unique congregations and putting unique leadership styles in action. Both graduated from seminary at Southern Methodist University, where they met 32 years ago. They started dating the day the Berlin Wall fell, Kathryn Strempke remarked, and they were married within the year.
Each had a special calling to preaching, but Kevin Strempke recalls a particular deal he cut with God in the airport.
“I said, God, when I land in Dallas, if I have a job, a scholarship and a place to stay by 5 p.m., I’ll stick around,” Strempke said. “And I landed, and they said, ‘well, fill out your paperwork, there’s two job openings over here.’ So I filled out the paperwork. They said. ‘nah, you can’t do that job,’ so I turned to leave. And she said, ‘well, you get a 75% or 80% scholarship, and he doesn’t want you to work that much. He wants you to run the whole department, and you can stay with us in the dormitories.’ And I was angry. It was only 3:30 p.m.”
Kathryn Strempke recognized her call early, coming from a pastor’s family herself.
“When I began to understand that God was calling me into leadership, I thought no, that’s just my admiration for my dad,” Strempke said. “So I actually became a teacher. … And those experiences were good, but they were limiting. And I was understanding, you know, I could do more than this and a wider range of things. So my call was a very gradual process.”
After their honeymoon, they traveled to England, the first time the two of them found themselves preaching in different churches. After returning to America, they continued to preach in different appointments across the South, sometimes journeying long distances by plane or car to see each other. While Kathryn Strempke finished her final years of seminary, she would often fly to New Mexico where her husband was stationed.
“Kevin was appointed to Jal in the United Methodist Church. So the bishop appointed Kevin to Jal, New Mexico, which was in the very southeast corner. So on Monday morning, we only had one car in those days, I took the pickup, drove to Odessa, got on Southwest Airlines, flew to Dallas, went to school. And on Friday afternoon, I went back with Southwest Airlines, flew back to Odessa and drove home,” she said.
After graduation, they made it to churches closer to each other. By the time the positions became available in Paris, the two of them had already pastored 21 churches between the two of them, never once at the same location. As of today, they’ve been in Paris six Sundays, and though they’re still learning the names and faces of their congregations, they like the community so far.
Their churches and leadership styles are as different as they are. Kevin Strempke, who comes from a military background, prefers a top-down leadership approach. He will never ask someone to do something he wouldn’t also be there doing, but he prefers to delegate to those around him. On the other hand, Kathryn Strempke prefers a horizontal leadership style, working in conjunction with those around her to create collaborative solutions. Both have benefits, they said.
“It’s two separate churches, and we function as two separate churches. Of course, we talk to each other more often than the former pastors did. But it’s still two separate churches. Two separate kinds of preaching. The people laugh at us, they say, all leaders, no followers in this family,” she said.
Ultimately, it comes down to their faith, which they aim to live out daily. When questioned on the theological basis for teaching, Kathryn Strempke speaks to a 60-year tradition of women becoming ordained pastors in the Methodist church. She also references instances of women in ministry in the Bible and comments on the importance of looking at the text as a whole rather than individual verses.
Both have built their life on several passages of meaning to them, but Kevin Strempke found particular solace in Romans 8, which talks about nothing being able to separate believers from the love of God. Beyond that passage, he also referenced Matthew 18 and the structure it creates for managing disagreements within the church. Kathryn Strempke looks back on the Sermon of the Mount, especially where it says to turn the other cheek if hit once.
The duo plans to remain in town for several years, engaging with the community and learning their congregations. However, if their bishop calls them elsewhere, they will go.
“The first time I preached, I was so nervous. I’d never done it before. But I enjoy that. Just the relationships with people, watching people get healthier, more whole, and heal and move towards God. Make the world a better place,” Kevin Strempke said.
