Based upon a determination by the Texas Attorney General’s Office, North Lamar ISD has released personnel records that relate to the employment and separation of former teacher and failed school board candidate Teresa Bussell.
In recent months, Bussell has led an effort to get a number of books removed from the school library and has met resistance from North Lamar trustees along with attacks from the public both at public meetings and on social media.
During public comment at an Aug 2 grievance hearing bought by Bussell before North Lamar trustees in a failed attempt to remove “In Cold Blood” and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part Time Indian” from the school library, parent Josh Craig labeled Bussell as “a disgruntled employee” and “a cancer that must be cut out.”
In the midst of her school board campaign, and after a couple of contentious meetings, Bussell wrote in an April 27 social media post that it had come to her attention “some misinformation about myself…
“Let me clarify,” she stated. “No, I was not fired nor asked to resign from my position at North Lamar. Feel free to submit an Open Records request to the district if you need to find out for yourself.”
North Lamar parent and supporter Melissa Shoemate did just that on July 30. Following protocol, the district submitted a request for an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton about the confidential nature of the request and about a separation agreement that contained confidentiality provisions. More recently, The Paris News filed a Public Information Request requesting documentation related to the Shoemate request.
“Prior to releasing the requested records, and because the records contained information that may be exempted under the Public Information Act, the district requested, and obtained a Texas Attorney General’s opinion regarding the disclosure of said records,” Superintendent Kelli Stewart said.
Shoemate declined comment about her Public Information Act request and the information she received from the district. However, The Paris News obtained the Attorney General’s ruling along with roughly 80 pages of documentation from Bussell’s personnel file.
On Oct. 14, the Attorney General’s Office notified the district that Bussell’s personnel records, along with the separation agreement, did not qualify as an exception from disclosure under the Texas Government Code because information in her personnel file fails to meet common-law privacy requirements and is of legitimate public concern.
“This office has concluded the public has a legitimate interest in information that relates to public employees and their conduct in the workplace,” the ruling states. “Upon review, we find the district has failed to demonstrate any portion of the submitted information is highly intimate or embarrassing and not of legitimate public concern. Therefore, none of the submitted information may be withheld in conjunction with common-law privacy.”
In addition to written warnings and communications related to Bussell among herself, school administrators and fellow staff members dating to 2009, information provided through the Public Information Act request included a separation agreement dated Jan. 22, 2020, and a letter of resignation effective March 13, 2020.
Information also included documentation leading to Bussell being placed on administrative Jan. 15, 2020, following encounters during a Jan. 13 school board meeting with Bailey Intermediate School Principal Angela Compton and Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson about a fifth grade science fair assignment. The suspension notice cited insubordination, failure to comply with official directives, failure to comply with board policies and failure to meet the district’s standards of professional conduct.
According to the agreement, Bussell remained on paid administrative leave until her resignation on March 13, 2020, with benefits remaining in effect through March 31, 2020. Bussell released the district from any claims in exchange for the following reference to all future inquiries related to her employment with the district.
“Teresa Bussell was employed by North Lamar ISD from 2006 to 2020. During this time, Ms. Bussell wore many hats and provided support for student achievement and success through innovative programs at the elementary and secondary level. During her time with the district, Ms. Bussell served as a fifth grade science instructor, DAEP science instructor, high school science instructor, AP and dual credit instructor, UIL science coach and science fair coordinator.”
Unaware of the public information requests until Friday, Bussell said she obtained copies from the district.
“As the records indicate, I was not fired nor asked to leave North Lamar as rumors seemed to indicate,” Bussell said. “However, what I did find in the PIR response was a collection of records, documents and dossiers, which were not part of the file I received when I left NL, including my own children’s education files. These should have never been in my personnel files.”
