Based upon a determination by the Texas Attorney General’s Office, North Lamar ISD has released personnel records that relate to the employment and separation of former teacher and failed school board candidate Teresa Bussell.

In recent months, Bussell has led an effort to get a number of books removed from the school library and has met resistance from North Lamar trustees along with attacks from the public both at public meetings and on social media.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

