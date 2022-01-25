In the latest episode of “Guy’s Challenge of a Lifetime,” Paris’ Cayton Flippen and the five other contestants, having graduated from “Chicken Guy! University,” head to Branson Missouri. They are tasked in teams of two to take over another of celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s restaurants, plan marketing and menus and train the crews on hand for service.
Flippen, teamed with one of the other competitors, faced problems with overseasoned chicken tenders, which slowed the service considerably. The menu, the work mostly of Flippen, drew high marketing marks but the “out of control” kitchen netted a low score for execution, leaving Flippen frustrated and emotional and questioning his commitment to the competition.
The rest of the team scores, along with the final evaluations and sales totals will be seen during the next episode, set for 8 p.m., Sunday on The Food Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.