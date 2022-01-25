Clayton Flippen

Reno resident Cayton Flippen is on TV, as a contestant on ‘Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime.” The food industry professional and business developer is competing for a change at a franchise opportunity with celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s restaurant empire.

 Submitted Photo

In the latest episode of “Guy’s Challenge of a Lifetime,” Paris’ Cayton Flippen and the five other contestants, having graduated from “Chicken Guy! University,” head to Branson Missouri. They are tasked in teams of two to take over another of celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s restaurants, plan marketing and menus and train the crews on hand for service.

Flippen, teamed with one of the other competitors, faced problems with overseasoned chicken tenders, which slowed the service considerably. The menu, the work mostly of Flippen, drew high marketing marks but the “out of control” kitchen netted a low score for execution, leaving Flippen frustrated and emotional and questioning his commitment to the competition.

The rest of the team scores, along with the final evaluations and sales totals will be seen during the next episode, set for 8 p.m., Sunday on The Food Network.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.