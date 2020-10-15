The Paris Police Department continues its recognition as a Texas Police Chiefs Association Best Practices Law Enforcement Agency.
Originally recognized in 2012, the department received recertification for another four years after a two-day review by the association in July, according to an announcement at a Monday meeting by interim Police Chief Randy Tuttle.
“The program has 168 best practice policies that the department follows,” Tuttle told councilors. “Every four years we go through an on-site inspection to make sure we are complying with our policies and also to make sure our facilities are secure.”
Tuttle noted the association now has recognized the department for the third time.
