RENO - The Reno Parks and Trail Committee will meet for a workshop session on the planned Summer Celebration during a 6 p.m. meeting Monday in City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
The committee will also hear estimates on a price and discuss the options for a sound system at the park and discuss buying a Christmas tree for the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.