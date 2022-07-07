PATTONVILLE — The Prairiland High School Beta Club show choir took the national championship title this past weekend in competition at the Gaylord Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, and several students came home with top awards.
“We went up against 4A, 5A and magnet schools with so much more money and budgets, and our little Northeast Texas choir, beat them all,” sponsor Shawonna Rhoades said. “This is the first time a Texas school has won the show choir competition.”
Juniors Addison Brown and Grant Jordan, both lead singers, talked about the group’s accomplishment and shared about the final night of competition when the top five choirs from a field of 30 schools across the nation performed before a crowd of roughly 10,000 people.
“We were terrified of performing in front of all those people, but we did it,” Jordan said, adding that the Prairiland choir was the final group to perform. “We watched the others perform from backstage, and they all were fantastic with all their dance moves. We didn’t have any fancy dance moves. We just stood up there and sang.”
Jordan said he believes the choir’s three-part harmony impressed judges.
“We were the only group with true three part harmony out there,” Jordan said as he credited volunteer coach Dustin May for his work. “He is amazing, and we love him to death.”
Brown added that May worked with the choir over the past year during once-a-week rehearsals leading up to state competition where the choir placed second, earning the national berth.
“We’re not a big enough school to have a choir class like those other schools, but Mr. May helped each of us learn our parts,” Brown said about learning individual parts for the group’s performance of the Rascal Flatts hit “I Won’t Let Go.”
In addition to Brown and Jordan, show choir members include Jasmine Elrod, Eathan Folse, Gracey Hignight, Hagen Jordan, Emma Morton, Luke Riney, Carsen Cox, Mackenzie Bratcher, Hannah Harris, Randee Maull, Alanna Riney, Catherine Thomas, Landon Bailey, Katelyn Cornmesser, Keara Dorries, Jameson Flatt, Ashlyn Grayson, Catherine Griffin, Jaydan Higgins, Emerson Penny, Savannah Colwell, Keegan Forry, Julianna Hamill, Tyler Maull, Emmie McFadden, Taryn McGee, Hailey Osterbuhr and Chloe VanDeaver.
In addition to the national title, several individuals brought home national awards to include Amber Rowland as the National Jewelry Champion. Other top competitors included Addison Brown, fifth place Mixed Media; Keely Webb, fifth in Agricultural Science and Gracey Hignight and Jasmine Elrod, fourth in Two-Dimensional Design. An Invention Convention team made up of Ian McClain, Eli Anderson, Lucas Cox, Abram Brown and Libby Stowell took an eighth place award.
“Overall our convention was an amazing success,” Rhoades said. “I would like to thank the kids for all the countless Monday night practices all throughout the year and giving a big part of their summer break to prepare and go to compete in all of the events. I’m so proud of them, and they are amazing and gifted kids.”
Accompanying the group to Nashville were coaches Rhoades, May, Crystal Folse, Vickie Chapman, Lance Westbrook, Misty Smith, Caitlyn Folse and Nathaniel Bush.
