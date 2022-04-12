Members of the Paris Police Department and Paris Fire Department are used to staring down challenges in their daily lives, but on Thursday they’ll find themselves in a different sort of challenge — facing off against one another on the basketball court.
The Paris fire and police departments will square off on Thursday evening in a fundraising basketball game, with the winner getting 60% of the proceeds and the loser getting the remaining 40%. The $25,000 prize is being supplied by Farmers Bank and Trust.
“We hadn’t done something like this before, so we just thought it would be a really fun thing to do to bring the community together and raise some money,” organizer Jeff Nutt said.
The event, to be hosted in the gym of Trinity Christian Academy, located at 2060 FM 79, will kick off with a dinner of free hot dogs and burgers around 5:30 p.m., with the game to follow.
The event will also feature live and silent auctions, with auction items to include a Broken Bow cabin stay, a gift card basket worth roughly $1,000, automotive and hunting equipment and more.
“We’re going to try to make it fun,” Nutt said. “If it’s a hit, hopefully we’ll do it again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.