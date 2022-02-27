A weekly grief support group will meet at First Christian Church, 780 29th St. NE beginning Tuesday through May 24
The GriefShare group wil offer help and support after the death of a spouse, child, family member of friend from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays for the next few weeks.
Registration fee is $25 and includes workbook.
Contact Carla Moffitt at 903-905-4995, or the FCC office at 903-785-5516 for more information or to enroll.
