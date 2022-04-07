The United Methodist Churches of Paris have announced schedules for Palm Sunday Services, on Sunday, April 10 at the various churches. Special services will be held at each church with respect to regular times for Sunday School.
Morning Worship at Paris First UMC is at 10:30 a.m./ traditional and 10:45 a.m./contemporary, to be followed by an Easter Egg Hunt at Calvary UMC at 10 a.m., and at 11 a.m., at Mt. Zion UMC.
At 6:30 p.m., Calvary UMC will host a Cantata with refreshments following.
On Tuesday, April 12, a Lenten study class will meet at Calvary Fellowship Hall UMC at 6:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, April 13 a Lenten Lunch & Learn is to be held at noon at Calvary Fellowship UMC.
Maundy Thursday Service is at 6:30 p.m., at Paris First UMC.
Good Friday Service is at 6 p.m., at Mt. Zion UMC.
Sunrise Services on Easter Sunday are set for 6:45 a.m., at Paris First UMC. sunrise breakfast will follow at 8 a.m., at Calvary UMC Fellowship Hall. Activities are planned for kids and youth during the 9 a.m. Sunday School hour at Calvary UMC.
Paris First UMC, Calvary UMC and Mt. Zion UMC will hold regular meetings hours for Sunday school and morning worship.
The United Methodist Churches of Paris invite the public to come be a part of the Easter experience during Holy Week.
