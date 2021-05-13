On June 4 and 5, the Red River Valley Tourism Association will host its annual Highway 82/287 giant yard sale that runs through 15 towns and across more than 350 miles of highway.
Individuals from across the country drive down to attend the massive yard sale that stretches from Quanah to New Boston. Each town is responsible for its own vendors, advertising and sales.
“It’s a good time for people to have a garage sale,” said Becky Semple, the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce tourism director.
2021 is the 14th year of participation in the Highway Sale for Lamar County.
“Not only does the highway sale offer numerous sales and savings, it also allows tourists to experience what the small towns of the Red River Valley have to offer. “Each town will have its own little personality going on,” Semple said.
She encouraged travelers to look for the treasures each town had to offer.
“You know that saying, ‘One man’s junk is another man’s treasure,’” she said.
She also cited memories of people having to head home halfway through their trip because they had already filled up their vehicle. Semple particularly enjoys talking to the tourists every year and hearing their stories.
The highway sale will feature businesses, residential, and flea market sales, though sales will not be held along the highway itself by any but private property owners.
For information on how to join the event or locations, email director@redrivervalley.info or chamber@paristexas.com, call Semple in Paris at 903-784-2501, or send mail to the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, 8 West Plaza, Paris, Texas 75460. RRVTA will be promoting this event to travel writers, online www.redrivervalley.info, Red River Valley Tourism Assoc Facebook page, and in 25,000 brochures distributed across Texas and Oklahoma.
