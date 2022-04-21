More than two hundred people are expected to gather in downtown Paris on Wednesday to show their support during the sixth annual Walk of Hope in celebration of Crime Victims’ Rights Week April 24-30. Activities begin at 11:30 a.m. near Culbertson Fountain when the Reno Fire Department fires up its fire hydrant-shape grill and begins serving hot dogs.
Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass is to headline a program beginning at noon that features local agencies involved in helping victims along with a Justice Elementary School choir. After the program, participants are to march around the downtown area accompanied by music from the Mix Society Band.
“Victims of crime need the support of the community and agencies to help them get through the process of believing what happened to them can stop,” Lamar County District Attorney victims advocate Jane Adams said. “The walk is meant to honor and empower victims and to educate them of their rights as crime victims.”
Sponsored by Modern Woodman Fraternal Financial and the Lamar County Welfare Board, the walk is hosted by Court Appointed Special Advocates for Kids, Lamar County District Attorney Victims Services, Children’s Advocacy Center, Paris Police Department, Reno Police Department, Reno Fire Department, Crime Stoppers, Child Protective Services, Safe-T, Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, Horizon House Transitional Shelter, City Square and Lone Star Legal Aid.
For more information, contact Adams at jadams@co.lamar.tx or Rochelle Harrison, CASA case manager, at rochelleh.pariscasa@gmail.com.
