With a soft opening, some familiar faces are back in place at Paris Regional Medical Center as the hospital reinstates its volunteer program.
“A volunteer’s presence in a hospital gives people a peace of mind,” said Lisa House, director of Volunteer Services. “It gives them that special touch.”
Thanks to easing Covid-19 restrictions and mass vaccinations, the volunteer program has opened back up 86 of its 122 positions. One of the conditions of coming back, though, is that everyone must be vaccinated, House said. The volunteers help guide visitors to where they need to be, manning information desks and working in the gift shop. They even sometimes wait with the families of patients as they await news from the doctor.
“That’s the personal touch, the extra key that volunteers do, in hospitals where they serve,” House said. “In return, I think the service that they give gives them life back.”
Friendly faces are now back behind information desks, offering comfort and direction to visitors of PRMC, but not everything is back.
“Everybody misses the popcorn station,” Volunteer Auxiliary Services President Kay Kennedy said, laughing, “but we can’t do that yet.”
Kennedy helps coordinate the volunteers. She said, pretty much since lockdown started, volunteers haven’t been back in the hospital, so those personal touches have been missing since last March. During lockdown, the hospital even limited guests allowed in the building.
“It’s been the longest year, you know, when we couldn’t come,” Kennedy said, “when everything closed down, I was just to the point where I couldn’t come to work, couldn’t go to church. In fact, we couldn’t go anywhere, so you feel useless. I was overjoyed when we started back up.”
When vaccines were finally ready, Kennedy said the hospital included volunteers in its employee vaccination program, all the quicker to get the program started again.
She loves her work as a volunteer, adding she gets so much more than she gives. A lot of the volunteers are retirees, and it is so much more than just getting out of the house.
“It gets people out of the house with a feeling of being needed,” Kennedy said. “I think everybody would benefit from doing it. I wish we had more volunteers.”
The hospital volunteers program is good about finding a place that suits the volunteers, she said.
“There’s one lady that just gardens the flower beds,” Kennedy said. “Lisa is so good about that, too, putting you where you would fit. Here, or at PrimeTime as well, there’s something everybody could do.”
Up on the fourth floor, Greg Yorkson sits in the waiting room with families waiting to hear surgery outcomes. He’s also happy to be back.
“I have had some wonderful experiences here,” he said. “I missed it for the year we were gone.”
Though they’re only at partial strength, House said she hopes they will be able to fully open up the volunteer program by summer.
“We’re waiting on the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” she said. “Come June, we should be at full blast.”
Volunteers work at least four hours per week, she added, they must be vaccinated and 16 years old or older. The break has also given the volunteers organization some time to reflect on best practices. She said they’ve considered diverting volunteers to not only their informational roles, but maybe expand their visiting services as well, sitting with patients who haven’t had any visitors or checking on patients in between nursing shifts.
“You try to place your volunteers in places where they are most needed,” House said. “People are in need of people.”
For information about the volunteer program or how to volunteer, visit the PRMC website at parisregionalmedical.com/volunteer-auxiliary or call House at 903-737-1137.
