Paris City Council has been approached by representatives of the owners of Paris Towne Center regarding a tax proposal to assist the company in attracting stores in spaces vacated by JCPenney, Office Depot, Payless Shoes and Bealls. While Big Lots is confirmed to be going into the Bealls spot, other potential retailers named include TJ Maxx, Ross Stores and Ulta Beauty. Which of the potential retailers are you most excited for?

You voted: