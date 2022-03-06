Chisum ISD trustees are scheduled to meet at 5:45 p.m. Monday at the district’s Administration Building, 3250 Church St. in Paris, to tackle a brief agenda.
That agenda includes consideration of a quarterly investment report, the superintendent’s report to include board training, committed fund balance projects and budget amendments and consideration of a resolution of board wage payments during the emergency school closures.
Trustees also are to consider approving the Texas Association of School Board’s Risk Management Fund participation agreement
