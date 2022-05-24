With future trash collection privatization in mind, and as a short-term answer to a labor shortage, Paris City Council on Monday voted to reduce trash pickup to once a week, down from the twice-a-week service now offered.
“We have struggled for more than a year and have had to pull workers from other departments to man the trucks,” City Manager Grayson Path said as he explained morale continues to decline among workers and of 59 hires last year, 56 have resigned. “The labor shortage is not confined to Paris alone, but is a problem nationwide.”
Path said the coming summer months are the hardest time of the year to find employees for a job that is hot in the summer, cold in the winter and is a “hot, smelly job with low pay.”
The reduction will provide for two routes per day Monday through Thursday with bulk pickup scheduled on Fridays.
“The added benefit here is that given staff may have some longer days picking up a full weeks’ worth of trash each route, they may be given an opportunity to leave early on a Friday for a long weekend to rest, something that would be a great benefit during the summer,” Path said.
The change would allow employees from other Public Works departments, such as streets, parks, water and sewer, to return to their normal duties, alleviating growing frustration and discontent as well as reducing the mileage on aging trucks, Path said.
Although Path acknowledged that citizens may view the change as “a reduction in service,” and may expect a rate reduction, he noted that the service is related “to the volume of waste collected, not its frequency of collection.”
“Given the last rate increase was 12 years ago, given our costs are going up, given we are still taking away the same amount of trash each week, we would not recommend adjusting rates at this time,” Path said.
Path referred to a meeting agenda memorandum available on the city website as he compared Paris sanitation rates and services with 13 other cities of comparable size. Of the 13, four provide city solid waste collection rather than a private company. Of those four, only Paris provides collection twice a week and is the second lowest in monthly charges. Of the nine privately provided services, five are twice a week.
Council members voiced unanimous support of the change, with several urging Path to bring back information about the possibility of trash privatization in the future, an idea that failed a public referendum in 2011 by a vote of 702 to 541.
“I support going to once a week, but at the same time I think we need as soon as possible to start looking at privatization,” Mayor Paul Portugal said, while Mayor Pro Tem Reginal Hughes added his support, saying that employee morale is of great concern. Hughes urged the city manager to bring information on privatization back to the council as soon as possible.
In other action, the council unanimously approved a change to the city’s comprehensive plan from commercial to low density residential for a two block area along 3rd S.E. St.as well as approved a zoning change and special use permit for a self-storage mini-warehouse at 3055 Clarksville Street, the location of a former nursing home.
A 1155 W. Cherry St. address received a zoning change from light industrial to one-family dwelling and Habitat for Humanity received a five-year, 100 % tax abatement for a new home to be built at 743 E, Polk St.
