COOPER — The Cooper City Council will hold a public hearing for the tax rate and vote for the budget and tax rate at Monday evening’s meeting.

The city is considering adopting the effective tax rate of $0.871290 per $100 valuation. The effective rate is the rate necessary to receive approximately the same amount of taxes as last year.

The city will also discuss a set back variance for 550 W. Dallas and the tax assessor/collector and Delta County Sheriff’s Office contracts.

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

