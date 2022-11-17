North Lamar ISD passed a recent state-conducted intruder audit, and North Lamar High School is on track to become a Pathways in Technology Early College High School next year, the board of trustees learned at a Monday night meeting.
The Pathways in Technology program allows students least likely to attend college an opportunity to receive both a high school diploma and a credential, North Lamar High School principal Mark Keith said in introducing the program. Students completing the program can earn either an enhanced nurse aide certificate or phlebotomy certification.
Limited to 20 students the first year, students will attend classes provided by Paris Junior College and will gain work experience through internships and other job training programs in partnership with Paris Regional Medical Center.
Relaying information about a recent Texas School Safety Center intruder detection audit, North Lamar Police Chief Mike Boaz emphasized the importance of the audit and the emphasis that North Lamar places on student safety.
“During the trip, the intruder detection auditor was unable to gain access to the building,” Boaz said, adding that the district did have two findings that need correction and that will be addressed with the district safety and security committee. “It’s in the best interest of the students that we do not share this information with the broader public as it could lead to compromising important campus safety.”
Boaz emphasized the importance of intruder audits and expressed appreciation to the board for its support.
“The support from the state in conducting the intruder detection audit is just one of the many ways and actions we are taking,” Boaz said. “We know that this work does not end, and we appreciate the board’s support.”
In addressing other agenda items, attorney Jeff Gordon of Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson reported the district has a 99.68% history on the collection of delinquent property taxes with 14 struck off properties currently offered for sale.
Other action items included the approval for the purchase and installation of inside locks on all interior doors district wide, the delegation of authority to the superintendent to approve technology purchases authorized by the American Rescue Plan, the approval of campus improvement plans at both Stone Middle School and North Lamar High School and the approval of board goals related to state testing.
Superintendent Kelli Stewart expressed appreciation to the community for the support the district received on behalf of the 26 student and staff families affected by the Nov. 4 tornado.
“We implemented the Adopt the Panther program, and I just want to say thank you to our community for all the support,” Stewart said. “We had clothes, household items, gift cards and a special thank you for First Baptist Church who made a $10,000 donation and another church fromTerrell that made a $300 donation. All the monetary donations were put into an account to be divided amongst these Panthers to use however they need to use it.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
