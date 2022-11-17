North Lamar ISD logo

North Lamar ISD passed a recent state-conducted intruder audit, and North Lamar High School is on track to become a Pathways in Technology Early College High School next year, the board of trustees learned at a Monday night meeting.

The Pathways in Technology program allows students least likely to attend college an opportunity to receive both a high school diploma and a credential, North Lamar High School principal Mark Keith said in introducing the program. Students completing the program can earn either an enhanced nurse aide certificate or phlebotomy certification.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.