One of the many floats in the Paris Christmas Parade last year that delighted folks watching along the parade route.

Registration continues this week for the 13th annual Evening Christmas Parade scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff Saturday in downtown Paris.

“We look forward to bringing some much needed Christmas cheer to our community,”” said Emily Temple, parade chairwoman for the Paris Downtown Association. “The theme for this year’s parade is Toyland.”

