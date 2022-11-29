Registration continues this week for the 13th annual Evening Christmas Parade scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff Saturday in downtown Paris.
“We look forward to bringing some much needed Christmas cheer to our community,”” said Emily Temple, parade chairwoman for the Paris Downtown Association. “The theme for this year’s parade is Toyland.”
Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three floats in each division along with one overall winner. Divisions include Industry, Commercial, Organization, Church and School.
Due to city ordinance, no items are to be thrown from parade entries, including candy, Temple said. Each vehicle is required to have a 1,000 light minimum, which includes 1,000 on the float and 1,000 lights on the vehicle pulling the float.
“People walking, horses and other un-motorized entries must have lights as well,” Temple said.
Parade entries are to stage at the Lamar County Courthouse north parking lot beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday with the parade starting at 6 p.m. on 1st St. NW. The route takes entries around the square and out Clarksville Street to 12th St. NE where it takes a left to Lamar Avenue, makes another left and returns to the Plaza where it takes a right on N. Main St. to return to the courthouse parking lot.
Online registration at a cost of $40 is available at downtownptx.com or at Paris Baby, 134 S. Main St., through Friday. For more information, contact Temple at 903-737-8828.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
