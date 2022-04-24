The ballots have been set for the city election in Reno and in cities in cities and school board elections in Red River and Fannin counties. The election is May 7 with early voting starting Monday and ending May 3.
Reno City Council
Voters can choose from a field of five candidates for spots on the City Council. The candidates are incumbents Brandon Thomas and Joey McCarthy, and the challengers are Ryan Skidmore, David Ervin and David Beyleryan.
The top three vote-getters will earn at-large spots on the council.
Rivercrest Independent
chool District
Incumbent Ryan Case faces challenger Bill Dixon for the Position 2 seat on the board.
Bogata City Council
Incumbent Bill Mellon is being challenged by Jake Stinson in the Place 3 race, while in the race for Place 5, incumbent James Shoemaker will have William Brown as a challenger.
Detroit Independent School District
The candidates for the two school board openings are incumbent Doug Miller, Joshua Garrison, Casey Davis, Heath VanDeaver, Beverly Coleman and write-in candidate Rebecca Farmer.
Clarksville Independent
School District
There are three open spots on the school board with two spots having a three-year term and the other spot being a two-year term to complete an unexpired term due to a resignation.
Vying for the three-year terms where the top two vote-getters will get seats are Shannon Carson, John McPeters and Heather Taylor.
Joyce Gill and Shuronda Moore-Turner are running for the two-year term.
Honey Grove City Council
Two alderman seats are open and three people have filed for them. The candidates are incumbents Brian Owen and Terry Paul Cunningham and challenger John William “Bill” Moon III.
Honey Grove Independent
School District
Three seats are open on the and all three incumbents have filed to run, and three others are also signed up for the open seats. The incumbents are Kyle Braley, Secretary Sheila Reece and Amber Sutherland. The challengers are Scotty Mahan, Andy Lane and Hunter Templeton.
