On a crisp, sunny day volunteers from Paris Regional Medical Center, Horizon House, the Prairiland High School Beta Club, Trinity Christain Academy and others handed out 350 plates of food to those who came by the Farmers Market on Tuesday.
Organizer Melissa Wickersham said this was the 35th year she and others have been putting the Thanksgiving meal together for anyone who wanted to come by to the gathering. She said the nutrition staff at PRMC prepared the meals.
