A divided Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is expected to take up the issuance of $4.5 million in certificates of obligation to fund equipment and materials for county roads, and to let bids on a pneumatic tire excavator when commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Following a closed door session, commissioners are expected to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Lamar County Treasurer Nicki Bridgers to enter retirement effective April 1. The extension or cessation of County Judge Brandon Bell’s order declaring a Covid-19 disaster also is an agenda item.
Sheriff Scott Cass is on deck to discuss improvements to the jail commissary financial and inventory system, and Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount is to ask the court to approve an $8,000 grant match for dispatch consoles for the sheriff’s department.
The Paris Downtown Association is expected to ask permission to use the courthouse north parking lot for a Clydesdales Petting Zoo scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17. Carriage rides around downtown pulled by the Express Clydesdales will be offered, according to association representative Glee Emmite.
Other agenda items include housekeeping measures to receive copies of previously approved documents, training records for the county judge, a bond and oath for Auditor Kayla Hall, and Open Meetings and Public Information training for newly elected Commissioner Alan Skidmore.
Hall will ask for the approval and budgeting of unexpected revenue to include $30,000 in reimbursement from Mockingbird Solar Center for consulting fees, $840 for Healthy County Employer Rewards, $7,044 in insurance proceeds for a sheriff department vehicle, $64,372 for Covid-related expenses, $9,599 for expenses incurred under an interlocal agreement with the City of Dallas, $1,289 from a Homeland Security grant, $4,537.21 for sheriff department travel/training expenses and $742.52 for travel/training for each of the five county constables and the county/district attorney’s investigator.
