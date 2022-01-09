Ashton Smallwood, 18, of Paris, a RPM Staffing employee assigned to the City of Pair Public Works Department has been identified as the worker killed in an accident Tuesday involving a City of Paris trash truck.
“Regrettably, Mr. Smallwood died as a result of his injuries,” City Manager Grayson Path said in a released statement about the accident that occurred in the 1900 block of Jackson Street.
“At this time, law enforcement is continuing its investigation of the incident,” Path said. “The City of Paris, City Council and staff will continue to keep the family and friends in its thoughts and prayers.”
