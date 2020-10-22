Despite a roller coaster of events that marked the final months of the 2019-20 fiscal year, Paris ISD had a financially uneventful year, according to the district’s auditor.
Trustees learned the audit’s results Monday from Johnna McNeal with Malnory McNeal & Co., who said the district had no big accounting changes despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Your single audit testing went fine as far as your major programs that we test every year. Adjusting entries, there wasn’t anything that was particularly significant. Paris ISD is a pretty big machine, so there’s always going to be some year-end adjustments and journal entries … but if there were any problems, issues or concerns, we would have already shared that with management,” McNeal said.
McNeal discussed the district’s $17.2 million fund balance, saying it included money from maintenance and taxes that didn’t get spent in the 2019-20 fiscal year.
That money was restricted for projects that were already underway, leaving the district an unassigned fund balance of $12.5 million, up about $2 million from the previous fiscal year.
McNeal said the jump could be attributed to money not spent due to the spring Covid-19 closure and to tax money being collected.
The district’s fund balance is now considered “healthy,” according to its audit, because auditors “like for the general fund’s fund balance to be no less than three months operating costs for the general fund plus one month for the special revenue funds” the district covers before requesting reimbursement.
For Paris ISD, the minimum fund balance should be $11.7 million, an executive summary of the audit states.
McNeal warned the 2019-20 fiscal year won’t be entirely comparable to other years because of how Covid-19 changed spending. She pointed to lunch room spending as an example, saying auditors will look for reasons why financial changes were made. That category started the fiscal year with a fund balance of $896,571 and ended with $827,215, which is over the three-month threshold required by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to the audit summary. The district had planned to spend more than the $69,356 difference, but the closure in March affected that. Paris ISD still plans to complete some upgrades to help reduce the balance, the summary states.
Noting Paris ISD offers free meals to all students, McNeal said the district can’t lower meal prices to help deplete the fund. If the agriculture department steps in, she said it will work with the district to find ways to get the fund balance were it needs to be.
In other financial business, the district received a $106,657.42 rebate from Performance Services, the company the district contracted with in 2019 to revamp its energy consumption. The upgrades are afforded through the district’s energy savings.
“Not only are we saving energy every month — electricity, air conditioning — we’re saving enough money to make the payments that are guaranteed to pay for these and to have the extra money so we can build an office at Crockett Intermediate School and Paris Junior High all as results of these savings for the district,” Jones said.
