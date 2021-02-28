Lamar Electric Co-op now has more room to do, well, everything.
Last month, the organization moved to its new home on Highway 82 just outside of Blossom with 14,000 square feet, according to CEO and General Manager Jerry Williams.
“This is the first time in the history of our co-op the headquarters is located in a rural area and able to service ourselves,” Williams said. “We wanted to be closer to our membership.”
The old building, which has housed the LEC since 1937, was just outside of the downtown area in Paris, and outside of the co-op’s service range. The old building was becoming extremely crowded, and they even had to keep some trucks at service stations instead of at the headquarters. Employees are enjoying the change.
“We’re loving it,” Susan Tarrant, one of the front desk clerks for the co-op, said. “It’s kind of echo-y. Now we just need everybody to find us.”
The new building has been in the works for over 10 years, Williams said, but the co-op wanted to make sure they could pay for everything out of pocket, without putting the burden on co-op members.
“Good financial management has allowed us to pay for the building without any increase in electric rates,” he said. “Actually, there has been a credit power cost recovery factor for all of 2020 and we expect the credit on each electric bill to be slightly larger in 2021. This follows a two-cent reduction on Jan. 1, 2018.”
The new complex features all the latest in eco-friendly technology, with no actual light switches. Sensors detect movement and turn the light on as someone enters the building. Plus, the entire building is heated and cooled by an Earth loop instead of a regular A/C unit, Williams said.
“We did it so we could showcase it to our members,” he said.
The Earth loop has 60 wells, each 300 feet deep, and the water from the wells runs through the building heats or cools it to 68 degrees, greatly reducing electricity usage, and it’s a closed water system, so there is no need to worry about buildup clogging the system.
“It’s the most energy efficient of any heating and cooling systems,” he said.
The co-op also polled its members, asking what they would like to see in the new building, and many came back with some kind of public space, so the new building also has a 4,000-square-foot meeting room that will hold about 250 people. There is a kitchen designed for warming up rolls and casseroles. There are three large ovens and a microwave. A long overhead door rolls up to reveal the serving line on one side of the kitchen. A storage closet contains tables and chairs. Bathrooms dedicated to the meeting room use are on one end. A back door beside the kitchen, conveniently leads to a concrete pad behind the meeting room. This outside concrete pad is furnished with water and electrical connections and can be used for a BBQ grill or fish cooker.
The meeting room is a benefit provided to their members free of charge other than a cleaning fee. The meeting room is locked off from the main building during events, and can be used during the day without disturbing people conducting business in the office area. The room can only be reserved by a Lamar Electric Cooperative member who agrees to be responsible for supervising the event and be financially responsible for any damage done.
The new building is completely ADA compliant, and features a drive-thru window for anyone who just wants to drop off their payment and an 80-car parking lot for anyone attending an event.
The land behind and to the side of the building allows for full storage of trucks, equipment and supplies and has plenty of room to expand as the co-op grows.
The new building has been worth the wait, Williams said.
“On behalf of the members, I am very proud,” he said. “We’ve got something the members can be very proud of.”
For information about the meeting room, contact the communications director, Christie Christian, at 903-783-4949.
