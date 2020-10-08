RENO — The 2020 Monster Mash and BBQ Cook-Off Festival and trunk-or-treating on Oct. 31 were topics of Reno Parks and Trails Committee discussion Tuesday.
Locals will be hosting up to 10 games for children, so committee members scheduled a planning meeting at Reno Kiwanis Park at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 to get participants acquainted with the park and their setups.
The committee looked ahead to other events, including a screening of “Hocus Pocus” for their Movies in the Park series at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Christmas in the Park on Dec. 12 and the potential of the annual Christmas Parade — the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce has yet to announce whether it’s happening.
During the budget update, City Secretary Tricia Smith announced the committee’s budget was approved by City Council to remain at $30,000 and discussed an upcoming installation of cameras at the park as well as recent repairs to a parking lot at 540 Anderson Road.
