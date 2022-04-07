North Lamar High School’s One Act Play, scenes from “Moon Over Buffalo,” was awarded the Area championship on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
The UIL One Act Play contest is a competition where schools of similar sizes present scenes from a play, up to 40 minutes; the plays advance through a series of levels of competition from district to state. At each level, three schools advance to the next level until Regional, when only two schools advance to the state contest.
In addition to winning the Area championship, North Lamar brought home several individual acting awards. Jillian Jones was named Best Performer, Ann Vukcevich and Richard Kelp-Torres received All Star Cast awards, Dylan Melvin was named to the Honorable Mention All Star Cast, and Cassie Coco received the Outstanding Technician Award. Jones has been named Top Performer at every level this year.
The company will move on to the regional level on April 22, 2022, where they will compete against the top 3 plays advancing from each area in Region 2-4A, including Sunnyvale, Brownsboro, Melissa, Gainesville and Midlothian.
The play is directed by Cody Head, Stephanie Easton, Brittany Smith and Laura Hutchings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.