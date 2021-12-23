BONHAM — With a Sexual Assault Response Team already in place, Fannin County is in compliance with a new state law requiring counties to establish such teams.
Sandy Barber, executive director of Fannin County Children’s Center, discussed Senate Bill 476 with commissioners Tuesday, saying the law requires a report from the team to commissioners. Current members include representatives from the District Attorney’s Office, Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, all city police departments, the Fannin County Children’s Center and the Crisis Center, Barber said. Exams for sexual assault are available at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman and at the Grayson County Children’s Advocacy Center, she said.
Because Fannin County is partnered with Grayson County for the team, Barber said the biggest challenge is that victims in Fannin County have to go to Grayson County for exams. When a child victim is involved, Fannin County Children’s Center has provided gas vouchers to help cover the costs of travel to Grayson County, she said. Plans for the future of the county’s Children Center includes a medical exam room on site, and the center would contract with the same nurses providing service in Grayson County.
There’s been some discussion in recent years with TMC-Bonham about having a room available, but talks were lost as management turned over, she said. It might not be feasible for the hospital because child sex assault numbers in Fannin County are low, Barber added.
“Right now, we’re averaging about 12 to 20 child exams a year. That averages out to one or two a month,” she said.
Having TMC-Bonham on board would benefit victims, especially those in Honey Grove or Ladonia who tend to seek medical services in Greenville or Paris rather than in Grayson County, Barber said.
“I think the more people we can have involved in Fannin County, the better,” Commissioner Jerry Magness said.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners received the November EMS report from Bonham Fire Chief Scott Ridling, who said the department received $57,000 in Covid-19 funds to replace lost revenue from the last budget year. EMS is still running Covid calls, he said, and they tend to involve a longer response time, but crews are working to clear the calls quickly so they are available.
Ridling also discussed the rising costs of ambulances, saying EMS placed an order for an ambulance to be delivered in fall 2022 because a 50% price hike from all manufacturers is coming in January. An ambulance today costs about $250,000 and another $150,000 is required to stock it, Ridling said. The department runs four ambulances and it keeps three to rotate in when one of the main four is down for maintenance.
Commissioners also approved an in-kind letter for Texoma Area Paratransit System, or TAPS, detailing the facility provided for “the vital service.” The county is providing the facility at 1369 E. Sam Rayburn Drive in Bonham, which includes 100 square feet of office space with utilities included for an annual value of $4,200 and a paved parking area that is maintained with an annual value of $3,600. The donation will remain in effect through Sept. 30, 2022, according to the letter.
