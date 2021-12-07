For around two hours Sunday, people visited the Farmers Market near downtown Paris to place ornaments on the Tree of Angels and share conversation with people who have had tragedy touch their lives.
People Against Violent Crime annually sets up the tree to give those who have lost loved ones to violent crime a chance to honor their memory.
Doris Sanford and Wanda Bayley organized the gathering this year as they have for the past 18 years; both have lost loved ones to homicides.
“My 18-year-old son was brutally murdered by two 16-year-old boys when we were in Houston,” Bayley said.
She discovered People Against Violent Crime and found some respite, she said.
“The Tree of Angels is a healing program,” she said. “You walk away with a feeling of comfort, and it’s a way of meeting others.”
The group has helped her deal with all the emotions that overwhelmed her after tragedy struck, she said.
“You think you are going crazy. You have all these feelings, anger, grief, depression,” she said. “You don’t know how to deal with them.”
But over the years she has found a degree of peace in talking with others who understand what she went through and continues to go through, she said.
“It’s been 29 years,” she said. “You don’t get over it.”
Sanford, who met her husband in her native Germany and lost him in a homicide outside Paris in 1998, has also found that the group has had a comforting effect on her.
“I am more outspoken now,” she said. “This was something to put my energy into and to help others.
“You can honor your loved ones during the holidays,” she said of the tree and meeting others who have lost loved ones. “It’s really hard during the holidays when the chair is empty.”
This year’s event was unlike events of the past, Sanford said.
“We would usually have it in Central Presbyterian Church with a speaker, poem and music,” she said. “I coordinated with Austin and followed their example of having an outdoor event honoring victims and their families and friends,”
While the event this year was a casual come-and-go affair, Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass did offer a prayer during the early part of the gathering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.