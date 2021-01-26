The simplest way for residents to lower their property tax bill is to file a homestead exemption, Lamar County Chief Appraiser Stephanie Lee reminded homeowners.
“Homestead exemptions reduce the appraised value of your home, and as a result, lower your property taxes,” Lee said in an educational release early last week. “A homestead is generally the house and land used as the owner’s principal residence on Jan. 1 of the tax year.”
All homeowners with homestead exemptions receive a $25,000 exemption for school taxes. In some counties, which assess a tax for farm-to-market roads or for flood control, a homeowner may receive a $3,000 tax exemption. Lamar County does not assess the tax, therefore the $3,000 exemption does not apply.
Other exemptions are available in certain instances, but unless a homeowner is 65 years or older or is a disabled veteran, the tax breaks do not apply.
All school districts give a $10,000 over age 65 tax exemption as required by state law, Lee said. In addition, some municipalities, counties and school districts give a local option over-65 exemption as well. Lamar County gives a $14,000 exemption while the City of Paris exempts $20,000; Reno, $10,000; Roxton, $14,000; Blossom, $10,000; and Deport, $3,000. Paris Junior College gives a $10,000 over-65 local option exemption, and Prairiland ISD gives a $5,000 local option exemption.
Disabled veterans receive a state-mandated $20,000 exemption from the City of Paris and $10,000 exemptions from each school district, according to information on the Lamar County Appraisal District website.
“Older or disabled homeowners do not need to own their homes on Jan. 1 to qualify for the $10,000 exemption,” Lee said. “They qualify as soon as they turn age 65 or become disabled.
Texas law provides partial exemptions for property owned by veterans who are disabled, surviving spouses and surviving children of deceased disabled veterans, according to Lee. This includes homesteads donated to disabled veterans by charitable organizations at no cost or not more than 50 percent of the good faith estimate of the homestead’s market value to the disabled veterans and their surviving spouses, according to information provided by Lee.
Disabled veterans also received a 100% exemption on a residence homestead provided the veteran receives 100% disability compensation due to a service-connected disability and a rating of 100% disabled, or of individual unemployability from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. Surviving spouses also are eligible with certain restrictions.
Surviving spouses of members of the U.S. Armed Services killed in action, as well as spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty, are eligible for a 100% deduction on a residence homestead if the surviving spouse has not remarried since the death of the armed services member.
For more details on homestead exemption, contact the Lamar County Appraisal District at 903-785-7822. The homestead exemption application is available online at lamarcad.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.